Rodney Berget Scheduled to Be Executed Monday Afternoon

The South Dakota Department of Corrections has announced that inmate Rodney Berget will be executed Monday afternoon at 1:30 PM by lethal injection. Berget will be the 19th person in South Dakota to be executed.

Berget, who's 56, was sentenced to death for the killing of correctional officer Ron "RJ" Johnson in 2011 during a failed prison escape attempt.

Back in August, the Department of Corrections announced the expected week of the execution, but policy states that the planned date needs to be announced no less than 48 hours prior to the execution. The exact date and time of the execution are left to the warden's discretion.

Stay with Results Radio and KSFY News for more details on this developing story.

Source: KSFY, Associated Press