Rodgers, Packers Rule in Dallas Again, 34-24 Win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Rodgers darted toward the line of scrimmage before flinging a ball sidearm for another dazzling completion at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Aaron Jones waved “bye-bye” to Dallas cornerback Byron Jones on the way to one of four rushing touchdowns, which tied Green Bay’s franchise record.

The “Aarons” were quite comfortable in a 34-24 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday — Rodgers because he won again at AT&T Stadium nine years after his first victory in the retractable-roof stadium was the 2011 Super Bowl, Jones because the West Texas kid felt right at home.

Missing his biggest threat in Davante Adams because of a toe injury, Rodgers threw for 238 yards without an interception.

After week-5 Green Bay improves to 4-1.

The Cowboys (3-2) lost their second straight game and dropped into a tie with Philadelphia atop the NFC East after winning their first three, just as the Packers had done.

