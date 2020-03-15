Rick Pitino is Returning to College Basketball

The last time we saw Rick Pitino in college basketball he was being forced out of Louisville after an FBI investigation implicated his program in wrongdoing.

Since then, Pitino coached in Greece where he took home the championship in his inaugural season.

Rick Pitino is now back in college basketball as he was hired by Iona as their next head coach.

Iona is a small Catholic college located in New Rochelle, NY right outside New York City.

Along with the Hall of Fame resume, comes a resume of controversy that includes multiple links to impermissible benefits, an affair and a perception that would have been a non-starter for some athletic directors.

College Basketball will once again have two Pitino's in the sports with Rick now at Iona and his son Richard at the University of Minnesota.