Retire Comfortably & Happy Using These Six Steps

Retirement is something that is on everyone's mind at one point in their life or another.

Can I afford it? Will I be able to actually retire someday and still maintained my lifestyle? These are questions that I have already asked myself at my current age. Maybe it's a bit weird but hey you can't plan to early right?

I was doing some research I came along these steps from Money Crashers that I think are worth sharing.

Maximize Your Income Flow Make sure that you are getting all of your benefits from your Social Security, Company, Personal Savings (are you actually gaining interest on this amount? If not, it might be time to switch to a new banking service). Try to reverse your mortgage, this way you might be able to free up some extra equity. Minimize Cash Outflow Buy smart and avoid debt. If you can't pay for it in CASH you can't afford it. Plain and simple. Some David Ramsey for ya. And before buying anything new do your research. Read customer reviews for the quality of the item to see if it's worth the money. Just Have Fun Start a new hobby and enjoy the newly found free time you have in retirement. Travel but if this is too straining on your finances then live vicariously through books and movies. Stay Healthy Eat healthy, cleanly, and remain active! 10 minutes for a walk three times a day counts for 30 minutes of your daily exercise goal. Strengthen Family Ties Over time we tend to lose one of the most important things in our lives: relationships with others. We can't have or create a great relationship overnight it takes time but relationships are one of the most rewarding things we can have in this world. Accept Reality it's never too late to change your habits. But if you've had health issues throughout your life or a medical condition it may get worse as you age. Consider all facets of your life, make changes where you are able, accept reality, and move on.

"Remember that a comfortable retirement is not a matter of financial worth, but your own sense of self-worth." - Money Crashers

Source: Money Crashers