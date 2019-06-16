Results Radio Looking for a Digital Managing Editor

Are you a passionate content creator with exceptional writing and editing expertise? Are you digital savvy with social media skills to match? If so, we need to speak with you.

Results Radio-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has an immediate opening for a Digital Managing Editor for our seven Sioux Falls radio brands.

We are a looking for someone to oversee and maintain the digital platforms for our seven radio brands in the Sioux Falls area. The perfect candidate will have a maniacal focus on consumer experience, work closely with our on-air talent content for their shows, grow their brands online, and create the best possible experience for their audience across all platforms.

As the Digital Managing Editor, one minute you could be editing an article about the ten best burgers in town, the next you’ll be implementing a new Facebook strategy, only to close out the day by teaching an on-air personality how to edit the video they shot earlier that day.

The Digital Managing Editor will also work closely with the local sales team to monetize content and develop new opportunities for revenue growth across all digital platforms.

This is an agile position that requires solid troubleshooting, good professional judgment, great communication skills, and technical prowess. Patience is essential, as well as a great sense of humor – this is radio after all, not a library!

Qualifications:

Five years of online editorial experience with exceptional writing, editing, SEO skills

Strong grasp of how to use popular social media networks (like Facebook Twitter, Instagram and YouTube) to promote content

Must be a consummate multi-tasker (with excellent communication skills) who is understanding of the ever-changing culture of the internet

Ability to prioritize and focus under fast-paced pressure, while managing multiple tasks and projects

Strong troubleshooting and problem solving skills, editorially and technologically

Proficiency in the use of digital technology, including online publishing platforms

An understanding of the ever-changing culture of the internet

Must have an obsessive attention to detail

About us:

Townsquare is a media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. With 318 radio stations and more than 325 local websites in 67 U.S. markets.

Interested applicants should send their resume, and references to jobs@results-radio.com.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BROADCASTING, LLC MAINTAINS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE AND IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. APPLICANTS MUST BE ELIGIBLE TO WORK IN THE U.S.