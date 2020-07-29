Restaurant and Rehfeld’s Art & Framing Move into Former Luciano’s

I have been honored to help emcee several of the Cleaver's Chef Challenges to benefit the Children's Home Society. That means I have been the beneficiary of the skills of very talented food creators like Chef Lance White.

That is why it is I want to share some very good news. Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan is reporting that Chef Lance along with Rehfeld's Art & Framing will be sharing the space formerly occupied by Luciano's North restaurant.

Chef Lance's on Phillips will be located in the Falls Center building on the west side of the first floor. Rehfeld's Art & Framing will be on the east end facing the street.

Chef Lance has been offering prepared meals and catering services from their location at Joe Foss Field for the last two years but has been in the industry for 25. He says the new restaurant will be the same delicious, comforting, family-friendly food, they've been well-known for, and in his words, "Nothing high-end...with five different sauces on the plate."

According to the Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan article, Chef Lance said that dinners will be steaks, seafood, pasta creations, and more. Lunches will consist of "lots of soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps, burgers" along with their famous cheese curds, homemade tater tots, and asparagus fries.

Chef Lance is shooting for a September opening, but in the meantime, he continues whipping up amazing family meals like herb-crusted pork tenderloin and beef lo mein, as well as their expanded keto-friendly menu selections.

For more information on this exciting addition to downtown Sioux Falls, see Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan, and Chef Lance's Cafe and Catering online and on Facebook.

Source: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan