Renovation of Augustana’s Bowden Field Begins in June

It was just one year after Bowden Field opened that the Augustana Viking Softball team claimed its first national championship. That was in 1992. It took a few years before the sport would produce a winning season and eventually it has. That winning reputation is about to transform their current digs into a new stadium. According to a recent press release, Bowden Field is about to be renovated.

With the generosity of donors, the Augustana Viking softball program will see a complete upgrade. Plans call for fan suites, a plaza, chair back seating, and a full turf field. In addition, the stadium, which will be built on its current site, will be slightly repositioned to allow for an expansive grandstand.

“Bowden Field opened in 1992, one year after Augustana softball’s first national championship. It seems especially appropriate that its complete renovation follows yet another NCAA Division II National Championship for Augustana softball,” President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin said.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for some time this June with work expected to be completed in time for the 2022 season.

Although the renovation wouldn't be possible without donor support, fundraising for the new Bowden Field continues.