Registration is currently underway for the 1st annual South Dakota Brewery Running Series!

Registration is now underway for the first annual South Dakota Brewery Running Series. The series began in Rapid City early in June and now it makes its way to Sioux Falls. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Fernson Brewing Company at 11:00AM, 1400 East Robur Drive just north of I-90 off of North Cliff Avenue.

Participants will meet up at the brewery, run a modest 5-K(ish) course and then reunite at the brewery for a beer (or two) and a lot of fun. You may sign up individually for $30 each (which includes a free beer, signature glassware or swag item, live music and fun with friends.)

The series shows how to combine two of the best past times out there: sampling beer at a variety of the area’s craft breweries and staying in shape by running. Strollers welcome, dogs welcome, cats welcome, kids welcome. Proceeds benefit the Special Olympics Young Athletes Program.

To register click HERE!