Record Year for the Minnesota Twins

For the Minnesota Twins, their season ended on a 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. But what a season.

Twins finish with a 101-61 record. The final home run tally of 307 stands alone as the most powerful team in Major League history. Eight Twins players hit 20 or more with Nelson Cruz leading the team with 41.

And on the final game of the regular season Twins manager Rocco Baldelli turned over coaching duties to infielder Ehire Adrianza. Baldelli tabbed Adrianza to lead because he thinks he has the makings of a future manager. Adrianza filled out the lineup card and called the shots during the game.

It was also the final game for Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost before retirement.

Next up it's the American League Division Series matchup with the New York Yankees on Friday, October 4. Game-2 on Saturday in the Bronx. Then Game-3 at Target Field on Monday, October 7.

The Wildcard playoffs begin Tuesday as the Washington Nationals host the Milwaukee Brewers.

