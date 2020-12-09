Rapid Antigen Test Offered At Two Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Stores

You can now get same-day COVID-19 test results with a rapid antigen test available at two Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations.

Dakota News Now reports that the Hy-Vee locations on 49th and Louise and Minnesota and 37th began testing on Thursday, December 10, 2020. These are the only two stores in South Dakota that will offer the rapid test. Eventually, the test will be available at 47 Hy-Vee stores.

The advantage of the rapid antigen test is speed. Results can be had in about two hours compared to three to five days with the standard Molecular PCR test. Another important difference between the two tests is cost. The Molecular PCR test is free while the rapid antigen test comes with a cost. Prices will vary and must be paid using a credit or debit card.

According to the CDC, you would be a candidate for the rapid antigen test only if you exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who is infected within the last 14 days.