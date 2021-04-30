Rachael Ray Foundation Selects Local High School For Grant

Only 27 schools around the country were selected for the ProStart Pro Grant and one of them is in our own backyard.

Harrisburg High School happens to be one of the lucky schools getting the grant money.

According to a press release, The Rachael Ray Foundation is providing funds to high school students across the country who have an interest in a culinary career.

The Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grants and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) are providing 27 grants, totaling $135,000, to ProStart schools who have demonstrated a strong need to engage and educate high school students interested in exploring restaurant and foodservice jobs and careers. -South Dakota Pro-Start/National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

The ProStart Grant Program is available to high schools across the country. It's a two-year program that trains those who wish to have a career in the restaurant industry everything from practical application to real-world education to management skills.

With the money earned from the ProStart Grant Program, Harrisburg High School plans to add a mobile coffee station to its culinary repertoire. Students will learn, hands-on, many of the skills they will need to become a future barista and have opportunities to work with students in other key programs within their schools like DECA and the Transition programs.

For more information on the ProStart Grant Program, along with the Rachael Ray Foundation, check out the link here.

Story Source: Rachael Ray Foundation/Pro Start Grant Program