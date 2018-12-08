Quarterbacks Dominate Heisman Trophy Finalist Trio

NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy ensuring a quarterback will win the award for the 16th time in the last 19 years. The last time three quarterbacks were the only finalists was 2008, when Sam Bradford of Oklahoma won over Colt McCoy of Texas and Tim Tebow of Florida.

Tagovailoa’s Heisman campaign started the final game of last season, when he came off the bench as a freshman to lead Alabama to a comeback victory in the national championship game against Georgia. His first season as a starter has been as good as advertised, with 3,353 yards passing, 37 touchdown passes and just four interceptions.

Murray replaced last year’s Heisman winner, Baker Mayfield, for the Sooners and has been just as good. The junior, who has already signed a $4.7 million deal to play baseball with the Oakland Athletics next year, has passed for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Haskins a third-year sophomore shattered numerous Big Ten passing records this season, throwing for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns to lead the country in both categories. Haskins is the first Buckeyes’ finalists since Troy Smith won the Heisman in 2006.

Tagovailoa has been the favorite for most of the season, but Murray and Haskins finished strong. Unlike most seasons, there should be some real drama Saturday night when the Heisman is awarded in New York City.

Tagovailoa and Murray will face off in the College Football Playoff, when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Oklahoma at the Orange Bowl semifinal on December 29.

