Quarterback News Dominated Super Bowl Week

As Super Bowl week winded down on Sunday night, the talk on Radio Row certainly centered around the quarterbacks.

Of course, there were conversations about the two QB's in Super Bowl LIV but I found the conversation surrounding the QB's that weren't as interesting as any.

There was so much conjecture about the future of so many of the big names throughout the league.

From Drew Brees to Tom Brady to Phillip Rivers and so many more, the offseason is set up to be all about the quarterbacks.

My guess is that Brady is back in New England, Brees back in New Orleans, Rivers off to a team in need of a vet, Dak will be franchised in Dallas, Tannehill back to Tennessee, Winston out in Tampa, Bridgewater gets a big deal from a playoff contender and Mariota will be fighting for a starting job with a young QB somewhere in the NFL.

Although my predictions are somewhat vanilla, my hope is I am wrong on Brees and Brady and we do get some fireworks this offseason at the most important position in football.