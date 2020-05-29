Quarantine Cooking With My Dad

Once the global COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, the world will start remembering and sharing stories on how they survived their time in quarantine. Some might say they read a few great books and others may say they explored a new hobby or started a new TV series on Netflix.

Probably one of the top hobbies most individuals did during quarantine was cooking. Cooking, however, is definitely not a new part of my dad's daily routine.

Just recently, I enjoyed having my dad in the Sioux Empire for an entire week. He typically only visits Sioux Falls around Thanksgiving, so this was a special trip for him. Even though I was still coming into the studio while my dad was visiting me, he continued to "work from home." When my dad wasn't working, he was occupying his time cooking! He always made sure I had food ready to eat...plenty of it.

My dad is an amazing cook, and I try to learn from him whenever I can. These are some of the meals he prepared for me while he was staying with me.

I really miss my family, but I must admit, I miss home-cooked meals just a little more. I am really looking forward to trying some of my dad's recipes. Bon Appétit!