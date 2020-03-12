Public Schools, Augustana University Cancel Classes

With regard to the coronavirus outbreak, another public school is closing. The Wagner Community School District has announced they will be closed through Friday, March 13.

Wager, along with the West Central School District is implementing deep cleaning as a precautionary measure.

Augustana University will extend spring break another week according to university officials. The school has canceled classes until at least March 20 with classes resuming on Monday, March 23. Dakota News Now is reporting that staff will continue normal business operations and undertake other preparation.

Last week Augustana canceled all trips for study abroad and students were coming home early.

On Wednesday, South Dakota State University announced that all school-sponsored international travel would be canceled.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem released a statement Wednesday saying, individuals in Beadle, Charles Mix, Davison, Minnehaha, Pennington counties had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

One case in Pennington County resulted in the death of a man in his 60s. On Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases in South Dakota climbed up to eight, with more cases in Bon Homme and Minnehaha counties.

