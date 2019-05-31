Price is Right Live Returns to Sioux Falls!

SIOUX EMPIRE, COME ON DOWN!!! One of America's favorite game shows is coming back to town! If you ever wanted to be on the "Price is Right" show? Well, now you can! The "Price is Right Live" game-show is has been traveling all across the country and will return to Sioux Falls in the fall.

The show will take place at the Washington Pavilion on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 7:00PM. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday (5/31) at 10:00AM. For more information hit them up on their website or call (605) 367-6000.

The Price is Right Live ! has given away more than 10 million dollars in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.2 million tickets. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! If you enjoy the rush of emotions experienced while watching the show on television, you don't want to miss this!