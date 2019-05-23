South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Wednesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help South Dakotans and local governmental entities recover from property damage sustained during the statewide winter weather and flooding this spring.

The request is for FEMA assistance to help with repairs for damage done to both public property as well as to individual homes and businesses.

In a letter to President Trump, Noem wrote that “a historic severe winter storm of rare intensity” began in South Dakota March 13. She said the snow was followed by a rapid snowmelt and flooding. The severe weather continued through April 26.

A preliminary damage assessment indicates about $43 million in damage to public infrastructure in 58 counties and on three reservations.

The governor’s request does not guarantee federal funding will be made available to South Dakota and its citizens. South Dakota last received an Individual Assistance declaration in 2011 for widespread damage from Missouri River flooding.

Source: sd.gov