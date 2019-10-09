Prepare Your Vehicle For South Dakota Winter Driving
According to KSFY weather, western South Dakota could get hammered with up to a foot of snow later this week. Sioux Falls should escape with just some rain and light snow, but you know that we'll get in on the fun soon!
Now might be a good time to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter with a simple check over.
A good checklist from AAA recommends:
- Battery and Charging System Check-Up - Make sure your car starts in cold weather.
- Battery Cables - Replace damaged cables and clean corroded terminals.
- Drive Belts - Belts should be replaced every 60,000 miles. Don't let a $20 part leave you stranded.
- Engine Hoses - Again, don't let a $20 leave you on the side of the road.
- Tire Types and Tread - AAA recommends winter tires.
- Tire Pressure - Cold temps cause tire pressures to drop, check them frequently.
- Air Filter - A clean air filter helps your car run at top efficiency.
- Coolant Levels - Coolant prevents protects your engine from heat and also severe cold.
- Lights - You have to see where you are going and have other people see you.
- Wiper Blades - Blades should wipe clean without streaking.
- Washer Fluid - Use fluid that won't freeze.
- Brakes - Braking distances increase on slippery roads.
- Transmissions, Brake and Power Steering Fluids - Top them off.
- Emergency Road Kit