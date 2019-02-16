Prep Basketball Scores: Saturday, February 16, 2019

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Bridgewater-Emery 62, Viborg-Hurley 45
  • Chamberlain 57, Platte-Geddes 56
  • Clark/Willow Lake 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43
  • Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Elkton-Lake Benton 59
  • Flandreau 56, McCook Central/Montrose 55
  • Harrisburg 70, Aberdeen Central 48
  • Hot Springs 60, Custer 53
  • Ipswich 45, Wilmot 39
  • Mitchell Christian 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
  • Oelrichs 81, Edgemont 61
  • Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Estelline/Hendricks 41
  • St. Thomas More 94, Hill City 52
  • Wall 66, Newell 63, OT
  • Watertown 56, Brandon Valley 40
  • Webster 66, Deubrook 57
  • White River 85, Todd County 48
  • Wolsey-Wessington 62, Florence/Henry 33

Great Plains Classic

  • Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Centerville 34
  • Burke 62, Avon 32
  • Colome 65, Gayville-Volin 49
  • Corsica/Stickney 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 47
  • Marty Indian 60, Scotland 38
  • Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Alcester-Hudson 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

  • Gregory vs. Rapid City Christian, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
  • Lemmon vs. Flasher, N.D., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Dell Rapids 38
  • Arlington 62, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46
  • Bennett County 51, Jones County 50
  • Brandon Valley 66, Watertown 50
  • Castlewood 53, Estelline/Hendricks 42
  • Chamberlain 57, Platte-Geddes 30
  • Clark/Willow Lake 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28
  • Crazy Horse 50, Takini 35
  • DeSmet 58, Deubrook 36
  • Eureka 43, Aberdeen Christian 37
  • Flandreau 77, McCook Central/Montrose 57
  • Harrisburg 54, Aberdeen Central 28
  • Herreid/Selby Area 49, Edmunds Central 28
  • Lake Preston 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29
  • Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39, Mitchell Christian 23
  • Philip 34, Lyman 30
  • Sioux Falls Christian 51, Milbank 36
  • Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Mitchell 37
  • Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56, Sioux Falls Washington 48
  • Sturgis Brown 68, Red Cloud 60
  • Waubay/Summit 54, Ortonville, Minn. 47
  • West Central 59, Tri-Valley 42

