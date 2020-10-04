Power Outages Reported Sunday Evening

According to Dakota News Now, there were several reported cases of residential power outages across '"central and southern parts of Sioux Falls" on Sunday evening, October 4.

Xcel Energy reported ten different power outages a little after 6:00 pm this evening.

The initial estimated times of power restoration was expected to be between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm this evening.

But now according to Xcel's website that is updated every ten minutes, seven customers are still impacted at the time of writing this at 9:42 pm Sunday evening.

The time that is stated for power to be back on for those who are affected is now at 11:45 pm.

Dakota News Now states that Xcel Energy would like all the individuals who have been impacted by the power outages to look at their website for more timely updates 'regarding the restoration progress.'

"Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Please continue to check back for estimated restoration time updates. Thank you for your patience"-Excel Energy.

Source: Dakota News Now