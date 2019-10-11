Popular Sioux Falls Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

"Stay home, eat your turkey, and enjoy family time - like our valued employees are doing. Then, join us bright and early Friday morning to save big money for our Black Friday sale!" That's the message that more popular stores are sending this year for Thanksgiving.

The number of stores that plan to close for Thanksgiving day is growing.

According to Best Black Friday's website, here's a list of businesses that plan to close for Thanksgiving to let their employees celebrate with family. The retail website also has checked with the media relations team of these stores to confirm their plans. So, the updated list for stores to remain closed on Thanksgiving 2019:

Ace Hardware

Burlington Coat Factory

Costco

Fleet Farm

Guitar Center

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Office Depot

OfficeMax

Petco

Petsmart

Sam’s Club

T.J.Maxx

True Value

Note that these store will open early on Black Friday. I'm sure we can expect some updates so keep checking back.