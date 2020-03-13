Police Search for Sioux Falls Driver Who Hit Woman in Wheelchair

Sioux Falls police are enlisting the help of the public in attempting to find a driver that failed to stop after allegedly hitting a woman in a wheelchair earlier this week at one of the city's busiest intersections.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident took place on Wednesday (March 11) around 1:30 PM at the corner of 41st Street and Louise Avenue.

According to the report, the person in question was driving a maroon Ford Taurus when they allegedly struck a woman in a wheelchair at the intersection.

The Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now the driver of the vehicle did not stop and proceeded to drive away.

Authorities are asking the public to please aid them in their search for the driver of the car involved.

If anyone has further information regarding the accident or might recognize the vehicle involved, you're asked to please contact Crimestoppers of the Sioux Empire at 367-7007.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app