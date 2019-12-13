Police Say Three Recent Sioux Falls Armed Robberies Connected

Sioux Falls police have determined three of the recent five armed robberies to happen over the past week in the Sioux Empire are connected.

Police Spokesman Sam Clemens told KSFY, the three related robberies happened at the Get N Go at 15th St and Cliff Ave on Monday (December 9) around 8:30 PM. The Get N Go at 57th St and Marion Road on Wednesday (December 11) around 1 AM, and at the Jokerz Casino near 31st St and Minnesota Ave on Wednesday (December 11) around 10:45 PM.

According to KSFY, store employees initially gave different descriptions of the suspects when first questioned. After police had an opportunity to examine and compare surveillance videos from the different locations, they now believe the same suspect wore a series of different masks and tried to conceal his skin tone with some type of coloring.

The city of Sioux Falls has seen a string of five armed robberies in five days. In each case, the suspect enters the establishment, displays a weapon, and demands cash.

So far, no one has been harmed in any of the robberies.