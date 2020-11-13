Police Remind You to Lock Your Car as Thieves Are Afoot

We've all seen it. Someone leaving their car unlocked and idling in a parking lot while they quickly go into a store. Not a smart move.

Sioux Falls Police are reminding motorists to turn off the vehicle and lock their doors after a car was stolen from the Empire Mall area on Thursday, according to Dakota News Now. It's easy to assume it'll be fine, but you're really making it easy for your car to be stolen.

Vehicle thefts increase in the winter months when people leave them running to keep warm. Needless to say, these cars will soon be flowing with Christmas presents and thieves will definitely be taking notice.

Alex Lauderdale, a transportation analyst at EducatedDriver.org. says vehicle thefts rise about 25% when the cold weather arrives. Another leading factor is that it gets darker earlier giving more time for thieves to get the job done in the inky blackness of the night.