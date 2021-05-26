Police: Man Breaks Into Sioux Falls Golf Course; Tries On Clothes

Police were called to a Sioux Falls golf course and found an interesting suspect who possibly mistaken the building for a clothing store.

Sioux Falls Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said around 2:30 on Wednesday morning, officers responded to the Prarie Green Golf Course to check on a security alarm. The officers found the club house to be secure so they went to the lower level garage and found a door to be partially open.

Police entered the garage and heard a noise. Officers found a man who was hiding in the garage. The man was wearing a shirt, shorts, and shoes that police say were stolen from the clubhouse.

Trevor Joel Heintzman, 34 from Sioux Falls was arrested for 3rd Degree Burglary and Petty Theft. Police found a small amount of meth on Heintzman so he is also facing drug charges. Clemens said Heitman was the only person found in the building.

Police suspect that Heintzman may have entered the building through the forced entry, but there didn't appear to be any damage to the building. Once inside the garage police say he had access to the entire facility.