Sioux Falls Police officers responded to the area of 4400 West Valhalla Boulevard, in the vicinity of the Empire Mall, regarding reports of gunshots being heard on Sunday night (June 22) at 10:25 PM.

According to Sergeant James Buteyn, officers located shell casings in an apartment building parking lot. No injuries have been reported, the investigation is ongoing.

Police welcome your tips on this and other investigations. You can contact police directly or remain anonymous by reporting through Crime Stoppers. Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens says even a trip that may seem insignificant can be helpful, as a collection of smaller tips can collectively paint a picture that can lead to solving a crime.

Other recent crimes in the area included an incident in March when a 10-year-old boy caused over $50,000 of damage to a playground by lighting a fire. The playground was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

