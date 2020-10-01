Police were forced to evacuate a Madison, South Dakota convenience store shortly before noon on Wednesday after a suicidal subject in a barricaded vehicle created a disturbance at the business.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident that took place around 11:30 Wednesday morning (September 30) at The Classic Corner convenience store in the 500 block of South East 10th Street in Madison.

According to Dakota News Now, Madison Police, together with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, responded to the call.

Authorities tell Dakota News Now, all the store customers and staff were able to make it out of the business safely once police arrived on the scene.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Classic Corner posted the following message on their social media page, “Everyone at the store has been evacuated and the entire team along with several customers are off the property and ALL are safe.”

The active situation was eventually diffused by authorities.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is planning to conduct a follow-up investigation into Wednesday's event.

