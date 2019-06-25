UPDATE: Three Missing Sioux Falls Teens Found Safe

Update:

Sioux Falls police have informed KSFY TV all three Sioux Falls teenage girls that were reported missing early Tuesday morning have been found.

Authorities say 13-year-old Nevaeh Huwer, 14-year-old Keyona Cheater, and 14-year-old Zayshaw Spirittrack were located on Tuesday. All three girls are reportedly safe and in good health.

Original Story:

The Sioux Falls police are asking for the public's help as they attempt to find three teenage girls who are currently missing here in the Sioux Empire.

Missing are 13-year-old Nevaeh Huwer, 14-year-old Keyona Cheater, and 14-year-old Zayshaw Spirittrack. According to KSFY, authorities received notification that all three were reported missing early Tuesday morning, (June 25).

KSFY reports that Huwer was last seen wearing a black hoodie, while Cheater was last spotted wearing a black tank top and black shorts, and Spirittrack was reportedly wearing a coral crop top with denim shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Should you, or anyone you know, have further information regarding the whereabouts of the three missing teens, that could possibly aid police in their search, you are asked to please contact authorities immediately at 605-367-7000.

Source: KSFY TV