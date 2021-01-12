Police Arrest Two Men in Connection with Mitchell Shooting Death

Authorities have taken two men into custody in connection with the death of a Mitchell man over the weekend.

Dakota News Now reports that 27-year-old Jose Morales Acevedo and 28-year-old Luis Perez-Melendez were arrested and are being charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 38 year-old Mitchell man on Saturday (January 9).

The story states that police were called to the 500 block of North Main Street on Saturday for a reported shooting.

Upon arriving, officers found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting victim's name is not being released at this time, pending notification of family members.

Police told Dakota News Now the murder investigation is still underway. They continue to ask for the public's help in providing additional leads that can help them solve the murder case.

Should you have additional information regarding the shooting, you're asked to please contact the Mitchell Police Department at 605-995-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 605-996-1700.

Source: Dakota News Now