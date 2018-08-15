Police Arrest Second Person in Connection with Farmers Market Shooting
Sunday night's deadly shooting at the Farmers Market near Falls Park has netted another suspect.
KSFY TV is reporting that 18-year-old Essence Marie Becker was taken into custody on Monday night, (August 13). Authorities say Becker is accused of assisting 24-year-old Abraham Garnawu Darsaw, the primary suspect in the investigation.
According to KSFY, Darsaw was arrested around 7:30 PM on Monday outside a residence in the 1200 block of North Prairie Avenue. Darsaw was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault and grand theft.
Police told KSFY that Becker was taken in custody a short time later.
Both are being held for their roles in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday, (August 12) just before 10:00 PM at the Farmer's Market shelter right across from Falls Park.
The shooting resulted in a 25-year-old man losing his life, while another 22-year-old man is recovering in the ICU at a Sioux Falls hospital.
Police told KSFY the shooting remains under investigation, and there is a chance an additional arrest could be made in the case.
Source: KSFY TV
