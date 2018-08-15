Sunday night's deadly shooting at the Farmers Market near Falls Park has netted another suspect.

KSFY TV is reporting that 18-year-old Essence Marie Becker was taken into custody on Monday night, (August 13). Authorities say Becker is accused of assisting 24-year-old Abraham Garnawu Darsaw, the primary suspect in the investigation.

According to KSFY , Darsaw was arrested around 7:30 PM on Monday outside a residence in the 1200 block of North Prairie Avenue. Darsaw was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault and grand theft.

Police told KSFY that Becker was taken in custody a short time later.

Both are being held for their roles in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday, (August 12) just before 10:00 PM at the Farmer's Market shelter right across from Falls Park.

The shooting resulted in a 25-year-old man losing his life, while another 22-year-old man is recovering in the ICU at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Police told KSFY the shooting remains under investigation, and there is a chance an additional arrest could be made in the case.

Source: KSFY TV

