POET to Build Solar Farms Around Their Refineries

Zbynek Burival Unsplash
POET

According to vice-president of corporate affairs Doug Berven, "Poet will be building a solar field next to our headquarters in Sioux Falls that will provide about two thirds of our power on an annual basis."

Construction of the project will start this month and include six rows of solar panels and will generate 745,000 kilo-watts of electricity while off-setting 630,000 pounds of carbon-dioxide. An August completion is forecasted.

Berven further states that with POET getting into the solar business, they intend to build solar farms around their bio-refineries and provide design and construction to other companies.

JP Skelly also contribute to this story.

