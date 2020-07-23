Play Ball! Minnesota Twins Wrap Exhibition with Chicago Cubs

It was a tune-up to the 60-game shorten season on Wednesday at Wrigley Field as the Minnesota Twins faced the Chicago Cubs in an exhibition game where Homer Bailey got the start. Allowing four runs off three dingers Bailey only worked three innings in the 4-3 loss.

A new face over at third base Josh Donaldson had one hit in four at bats. And Miguel Sano was making the highlight reel with plays at first base. This is going to be fun to watch.

Opening Day is today for Major League Baseball but the Twins will sit idle and begin a weekend series with the Chicago White Sox on Friday where Jose Berrios gets the ball for the Twins.

Minnesota's home opener at Target Field will be Tuesday, July 28 with the St. Louis Cardinals.