Plastic Bans Are Blocked In South Dakota

This South Dakota legislative session has had its fair share of controversial bills, including one bill that would block towns and cities from banning plastic bags, straws, and cups.

On Tuesday, February 18, that bill passed. The bill now goes to Governor Kristi Noem for final approval.

The bill was widely supported by retail groups saying it would be cost-prohibitive to come up with alternatives to plastics.

The admitted goal of this bill was to preempt local bans.

Dakota News Now reports that Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, a Republican, called the government overreach.

The bill was opposed by environmental groups and Democrats.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app