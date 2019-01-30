Pizza Hut Offering Free Pizza for a Year If You Have a Baby During the Super Bowl

On Sunday, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. One team young and looking to win their second Super Bowl win and the other team with veteran leadership and trying to match the Steelers with six Super Bowl rings.

But enough about the game, lets talk food! Pizza Hut is running a promotion right now where you could win some free pizza for a year! The Promotion is called, Pizza Hut Special Delivery Baby Search," which means parents of the first baby born after kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday will receive free pizza for a year, and tickets to Super Bowl LIV.

All you have to do is to log-in to your Twitter account or create a free account, tweet a photo of their child or legal ward born during Super Bowl LIII along with the official time of birth with the hashtags #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion and tag @PizzaHut in the tweet to be considered. For more information go to Pizzahut.com .