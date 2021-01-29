Pink Mac n’ Cheese For Valentines Day
Me: "Hey kids, who wants some pink mac n' cheese?"
Kids: "You serious?"
Me: "Yep. And it's bright pink! What d'ya say?"
Kids: (long pause...) "eww."
Kraft is launching an interesting dish just in time for Valentine's Day. The Mac n' Cheese icon is going pink and you could win a box of it for free. The Kraft Heinz Company is launching a limited-edition macaroni and cheese dish that will come with a “candy flavor packet” that turns the noodles pink and adds a sweet flavor.
Your favorite go-to food company will be giving away 1,000 packages of the stuff that they’re calling Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese. You can enter to win a box online, you must enter by February 8th, and winners will receive their packages by February 14th just in time for Valentines Day. You can enter at CandyKraftMacAndCheese.com