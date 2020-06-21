Pig Out! Sioux Falls Porkpalooza Planned for Late August

COVID-19 be damned, the Sioux Empire will get a chance to pork out in late August.

The organizers of Porkpalooza here in Sioux Falls have said the event will definitely take place on August 28th and 29th this year.

Porkpalooza co-founder Garrett Gross told Dakota News Now, "People want to get out, they want to do fun things, they've been cooped up and by the end of summer, some of these issues are going to be resolved. Some strategies are going to be in place and we're going to do everything we can to make Porkpalooza as safe and as fun for everybody that comes."

Event organizers are working closely with the city health department to ensure the 2020 Porkpalooza event will be safe for all who choose to attend. According to Dakota News Now, organizers are taking great steps to put protocols in place to make sure event-goers will be safe as they enjoy the food, beer, and entertainment provided during this year's event.

One of the Lifescape locations in Sioux Falls will be the venue for this year's Porkpalooza event. Organizers hope to make a decision on the exact location soon.

Until then, you can stay up to date on the latest news regarding the entertainment and vendors planned for the 2020 Porkpalooza event here.

Source: Dakota News Now