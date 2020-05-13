PICTURES: First Look Inside The Re-Opening of the Empire Mall

This past weekend, the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls re-opened for business. The state's largest mall had temporarily closed its doors on March 18th due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a lot of anticipation as well as existing concerns leading up to the reopening of the Empire Mall. Since Sioux Falls hasn't reached its COVID-19 peak, no one is entirely sure how this will even work given the extra precautions and modified operating hours.

I decided to venture to the Empire Mall to gain some personal insight on the new safety measures being implemented at the shopping center.

It is a little strange to see the mall basically frozen in time. However, the fact that the Empire Mall is even up and running is a sign of hope. We will continue to fight and get through the COVID-19 pandemic together. This situation will definitely improve. It just takes patience and positivity.