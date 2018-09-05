Pheasant Numbers Look Good In Both South Dakota, Minnesota

It's looking good. It's looking real good.

It won't be long and we'll be hearing the familiar 'Boom, Boom, Boom' of the opening weekend of pheasant hunting. And that glare you'll see will be shining from the smiling faces of hunters in both South Dakota and Minnesota.

You may have seen that pheasant numbers are up, up, up in South Dakota by some 47% for the new season, which by the way is the 100th here in the Sunshine State.

Now word from Minnesota that pheasant season will be good there, too.

The Department of Natural Resources said this week that pheasant numbers in the Gopher State are up 19% from a year ago. They add that, if your hunting in Minnesota, the best areas will probably be west-central, southwestern and central parts of Minnesota.

The traditional season opener in South Dakota is Saturday October 20 while Minnesota's season opens on Saturday, October 13.

Be safe and good luck!

See Also: