Petco Leash Law-No (Bull) Discrimination

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Every time I go into Petco or PetSmart it never fails I get my hand licked by a dog. It's become common-place to take your pet on a shopping trip into pet stores.

And in Sioux Falls you will see many stores downtown with water bowls outside and inside for dogs to re-hydrate. As long as the dog is on a leash-no problem. Come on in!

And at a Petco in Atascocita, Texas one rancher decided to take his pet shopping. He knew that he wouldn't have any problem because Petco will allow any leashed pet in their stores with its owner. But hold on. A 1,500 pound steer?

Can you imagine the look on the staff groomers faces when that got a look at this African Watusi steer? Ha! "I’m not giving that thing a bath."

Filed Under: Leash Law, Petco, Steer
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO, Videos
