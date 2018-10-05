Perfect New CPR Song, EMS Teams ‘Baby Shark’-ing It!

For years now, the go-to song for Emergency Medical Service Teams, paramedics, the Red Cross, and other CPR performing personnel, has been the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack and Bee Gees classic, Stayin' Alive. As the performance of CPR advanced and changed to the more often used "hands-only" method, a number of other songs were added to the list .

What the songs have in common is they all fall into the necessary 100 to 120 beats per minute required when doing hands-only CPR. This form of CPR is often referred to as "bystander CPR" because it is suggested if you are assisting someone without another person's help.

Hands-only CPR has been shown to be just as effective during the first few minutes of a cardiac arrest episode as CPR using rescue breaths and chest compressions. The most important thing is to keep oxygenated blood circulating to the brain until EMS assistance arrives.

Keeping this all in mind, EMS providers have recently discovered another song which provides just the right CPR tempo and it may already be stuck in your head. In fact, our group of friends just discovered this catchy little earworm last weekend during a "hot dish" themed get-together.

But I've discovered that Baby Shark is not new. In fact, this little ditty supposedly was a popular camp song taught to Boy and Girl Scouts in the 1980's and 90's. More recently (November of 2015) Pinkfong, a South Korean educational company created a video which to date has had close to 2 billion views!

EMS teams all over the country, ( including Leech Lake, Minnesota ) are now posting videos of themselves " Baby Shark" -ing hands-only CPR. Enjoy!

and the original. . .

Sources: Today Health , American Heart Association , Mayo Clinic , Wikipedia