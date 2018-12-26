Pedestrian Fatality in Sioux Falls Sunday Night

UPDATE: The man who died in the Sunday night car-pedestrian accident has been identified. He was Lugene Cogshell of Sioux Falls.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for no proof of insurance. At this time, police believe the vehicle was traveling at 30 miles an hour at the time of the accident. The speed limit through that area of 57th Street is 40 miles per hour.

A portion of the investigation that police are trying to solidify is whether Cogshell was in a crosswalk at the time of the incident. At first glance, alcohol doesn't seem to be a factor. Police are conducting a toxicology report.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating the death of a man in who was hit by a vehicle Sunday night.

According to KSFY TV the man was crossing west 57th Street near Broadband Lane. The crash happened about 10:15 PM.

KSFY was briefed by Sgt. Kevin Henkel with the Sioux Falls Police Department saying a 75-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on 57th Street in between Louise Avenue and Marion Road. A 68-year-old man was crossing the street near Broadband Lane when he was hit by the truck.

The 68-year old was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.

The name of the man who died is not being released at this point, pending notification to family members.