Peanuts, Salt & Rat Hair?

I know what you must be thinking. How would peanuts, salt, and rat hair ever come into contact with each other?

Turns out the FDA allows several 'gross' things to be in typical jars of peanut butter.

According to mashed, rat hair isn't the only disgusting ingredient that makes its way into our store-bought peanut butter:

"..100 grams of peanut butter (a bit less than 1/3 of a jar) is allowed by the FDA to be sold with 25+ mg harvest grit or contamination. OK, that's not so bad, but wait, what's this about "rodent filth?" Oh yes, at least one rat hair per 100 grams is to be expected, along with some unspecified amount of "excreta," which is actually poop. Bug body parts and rat feces!"- mashed.com

Yuck right? Who would have thought! You can of course always make your own peanut butter at home, there are several recipes online.

Or out of convenience sake, a lot of local farmers' markets offer locally made peanut butter that is all-natural with just a handful of ingredients.

Natural organic food stores offer customers to make their own peanut butter right there in their store.

Making your own peanut butter in this fashion is actually kind of a fun unique experience. You get to turn the machine's crank and watch the creamy or crunchy peanut butter being dispensed, yummy!

Source: mashed

