PBR’s ‘Unleash the Beast’ Will Return to Sioux Falls in 2020

PBR Presents 'Unleash the Beast' at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center April 3-5

Tickets go on sale Monday (8/26)

Prices start at only $12

For the sixth consecutive year, the toughest athletes and rankest bucking bulls of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will return to Sioux Falls April 3-5 as the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center hosts the Unleash The Beast.

A robust crop of “young guns” battling determined PBR veteran riders for important world points will all confront the world’s most powerful bucking bulls in an action-packed event filled with thrilling 8-second rides and dirt-flinging wrecks.

Tickets for this three-day event go on sale Monday, August 26 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased at the Sanford PREMIER Center Box Office, and Ticketmaster.

And it's one of the most affordable tickets in town as prices start at only $12.

The bull riding action will begin at 7:45 PM on Friday, April 3, 6:45 PM on Saturday, April 4 and 1:45 PM on Sunday, April 5.