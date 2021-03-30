PBR Returns to The Denny Sanford Premier Center

The bulls are coming back to Sioux Falls! It's the PBR First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, April 9-11, 2021.

The bull riding has proved to be a popular draw here in Sioux Falls with fans coming from all around the region. 2020 proved to be a year of adjustments for the PBR as well as every other business in the world. COVID-19 has the PBR making some changes to the way the shows run here in Sioux Falls and around the United States. In fact, they have a comprehensive write-up on their website that describes in-depth their procedure going forward.

The PBR does have a varied list of ticket options for the event. Details here!