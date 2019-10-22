Patriots Remain Undefeated, Shutout Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Tom Brady set the tone and the New England Patriots' blitz-happy defense took over from there.

Brady threw a TD pass to Phillip Dorsett, Sony Michel ran for three scores and New England forced Sam Darnold into five turnovers while cruising to a 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Darnold was the AFC offensive player of the week after leading New York to a 24-22 win over Dallas last Sunday in his return from missing three games with mononucleosis.

He was miserable against New England, finishing 11 of 32 for 86 yards and a 3.6 quarterback rating. ESPN had Darnold wear a microphone during the game, and he was caught on the sideline saying, "I'm seeing ghosts" at one point.

Belichick blitzed Darnold often, giving the second-year quarterback little time and forcing him into bad -- and often ugly -- throws. Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon, Stephon Gilmore, and Terrence Brooks all had interceptions. Darnold also lost a fumble on a sack, and later knocked an errant snap out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

