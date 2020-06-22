Party with a Purpose – August 1, 2020
This event will feature Keynote Speaker, David Jal, Founder of the Khor Wakow Project, and one of the Lost Boys of Sudan. Please see attached flyer.
Skajewski Catering will serve a three-course meal of international cuisine and all guests are encouraged to participate in a silent auction featuring items and experiences kindly donated by local businesses.
Entertainment will be provided by Harpist Erin Wurgler and dancers from the Bhutanese/Nepalese Youth of Sioux Falls.
Tickets can be bought by calling the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls' Front Desk at 605-367-7401 and cost $25 per person, $50 per couple, and $200 per table.
All proceeds will go toward the renovation and upkeep of the historical Coliseum.
For more info, click sfmcc.org.
