Packers Remain Unbeaten With 27-16 Win over Broncos

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers thought his jersey never looked so clean following a game.

The offensive line kept Rodgers upright, the two-time MVP threw for 235 yards and a touchdown, and Aaron Jones tied a career-high by running for two scores to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 27-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

“I took basically one shot,” Rodgers said. “I hit the ground one time. So I’m ecstatic. I’ve been at this for a long time. To go home with my body feeling this good is a credit to the offensive line, for sure.”

While Rodgers stayed clean, Joe Flacco did not. Preston Smith matched a career-high with three sacks as Green Bay got to Flacco six times

For the third straight game, Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and the Denver defense failed to record a sack or force a turnover.

“I’ve got to find a way to get sacks,” Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller said. “I’ve got to find a way to do my job. I think nobody’s holding me to a higher standard than myself. It’s just tough. I’ve never liked to lose, ever, since I was a little kid, and I’m still that way now. Even double. It’s a rough patch for us. We’ve just got to find a way to get over the hump.”

The Broncos (0-3) fell to 0-6-1 all-time on the road against the Packers.

