Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Avoids Knee Surgery

It was some good news on Monday for the Green Bay Packers as franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers avoided knee surgery.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers will participate in the Pebble Beach Pro AM this week with his regular partner, PGA Tour winner Jerry Kelly who is from Wisconsin.

Rodgers told the NFL Network, "I feel great, my body feels really good. Instead of getting surgery postseason, decided to kind of go through a different routine with my knee than I've done in the past, and I'm feeling really, really good. Got a concussion the last game, that's cleared up. I'm feeling really good. I'm getting back into my workout routine, but the first month of the offseason is a lot about yoga and traveling."

This is obviously great news for Green Bay who is shuffling in a new offensive coordinator and head coach and will have Rodgers for their normal offseason workouts.

It wont just be about Rodgers health though in 2019 if the Packers want to be successful, they will have to add some more talent around their franchise QB if they want to have any chance of dethroning the Chicago Bears in the NFC North.