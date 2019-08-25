Owning A Dog Improves Your Health!

People own dogs for a lot of reasons. Companionship probably tops the list. Loyalty could also be the number one reason.

And now, according to a new study, there's an important reason you may not have even considered.

Having Fido around makes you a healthier person!

According to a Newsweek article, scientists say dog owners have a healthier heart than those that don't own their very own Rover. They cite research published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings. And while the article goes into much more detail than you'll find here, one of the findings is:

"In general, people who owned any pet were more likely to report more physical activity, better diet and blood sugar at ideal level."

I guess you could say that while you're walking you're four-legged friend for his health, you're improving your own, too.