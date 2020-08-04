Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Relishes Another Sioux Falls Visit

After chatting with "Mayochup" Molly and "Saucy" Spence this morning, it occurs to me that they must put up with a lot of bad puns, which I am sure they don't relish. (See what I did there?)

In any case, they love their jobs as "Hotdoggers", or drivers, of one of the 8 Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles in the U.S. and spreading the gospel of hot dogs. They get to meet new people every day and see some beautiful parts of the country.

So what does it take to be a Wienermobile driver? Well, to even be able to apply, you must be a college senior who is close to graduation. Recruiters and current Hotdoggers visit college campuses throughout the year looking for future drivers. Around 2,000 people apply every year.

Thirty candidates are chosen for interviews at Oscar Mayer headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin, and twelve people are chosen. Over 300 people have been Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers.

According to "Saucy Spence", the lucky chosen Hotdoggers "attend a two-week "Hot Dog High" where they receive a gigantic binder with a ton of information". They learn how to deal with the public, the media, any protests they might encounter (I know, hard to believe, but not everyone loves hot dogs), what kind of behavior they're expected to exhibit when not on the job and so much more!

Spence also said they spend a lot of time "practicing with cones while driving the Wienermobile. Backing up, weaving through them, parking- -the basics."

Right now, of course, they are implementing social distancing practices, using masks and hand sanitizer. They'll still take pictures for you though, and then will courteously wipe down your phone.

Meeting "Mayochup Molly" and "Saucy Spence" was an absolute delight and the highlight of our week, no doubt.

With thanks to Ben Davis- - Welcome to the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile!

Sources: "Mayochup Molly", "Saucy Spence" and Wikipedia